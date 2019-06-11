Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone ​

Scaling Mount Everest is no mean feat. It comes with risk of death and yet hundreds of mountain enthusiasts and adventurists attempt to summit the world’s highest peak every year. Aditya Gupta, a Delhi based entrepreneur and a trained mountaineer is one of them. He was one of the hundreds of climbers who were stuck in traffic jam in the so called ‘death zone’ of Everest. Although Aditya reached the summit of Everest successfully, many others couldn’t. At least 11 died this year as a record number of climbers attempted the Everest summit. These deaths have put spotlight on the increasing commercialisation and lack of regulation on Mount Everest expeditions which have become a lucrative affair for both Nepalese authorities and other private operators who arrange such expeditions. So what does it really take to reach the top of Everest?

Aditya Gupta spoke to News18 in this exclusive interview. ​

