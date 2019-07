Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera

Month and a half after 8 mountaineers went missing on the peaks of Nanda Devi range, video has emmerged of their last moments. ITBP has released video of the 8 mountaineers recovered from the memory card of the helmet mounted cameras that the mountaineers were using during the expedition. The 8 went missing on 26th of may and ITBP said the video in all likelihood was shot on the same day, minutes before an avalanche struck.