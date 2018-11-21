Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie

November 21, 2018, 12:29 AM IST India India Share

Despite being made at a whopping budget of over Rs 300 crore and bringing together megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on screen, Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a box office dud.



The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has earned only Rs 145 crore in the 11 days since it released on Diwali.



Considering that Yash Raj Films (YRF) distributed Thugs of Hindostan on commission, the film’s exhibitors have lost over 50% of the money they invested in it, hoping to reap profits. Now, the situation is such that they are considering approaching YRF, demanding compensation.



An unnamed exhibitor told Mid-Day, "As is the practice with YRF, the studio had taken on the distribution responsibilities. The exhibitors agreed to the minimum-guarantee deal as they expected handsome profits from the big-budget film, but the tables have turned.”