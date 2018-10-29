Video Wall

Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute

Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute

Explained: The Ram Mandir Tangle

CNN-News18's Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey takes you through the lay of the disputed land in Ayodhya, for you to understand where things stand today.

News18.com

First published: October 29, 2018, 12:51 PM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
CNN-News18's Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey takes you through the lay of the disputed land in Ayodhya, for you to understand where things stand today.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...