Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan

November 21, 2018

They want to set up ‘Baba ka Mandir’ in Pakistan, they want you to use your muscle power to remove Babar’s name from history, they want you to know that if you live in India, you have to say ‘Vande Mataram’ and if you are visiting a temple, they want you to dance ‘kamar hilake….’

Welcome to the world of desi pop stars who are on a mission to spread their words of wisdom through songs on Hinduism, nationalism and cow politics. But it’s with a bit of a twist, the songs are accompanied by what they call-- ‘DJ music’.

Hindutva Pop's most celebrated artists include Laxmi Dubey, Akshara Singh, Ritesh Pandey, and Dinesh Lal.