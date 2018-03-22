Facebook Founder Admits User Data Leak

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the social network "made mistakes" that led to the leak. 50 Million Facebook users had their data exploited by the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Cambridge Analytica had used the data for Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign. The crisis stems from Facebook policies that allowed third-party app developers to extract personal data about users and their friends from 2007 to 2014.Facebook greatly reduced the amount of data that was available to third parties in 2014. But not before a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan had used an app to extract the information of more than 50 million people.The information was then transferred to Cambridge Analytica for commercial and political use. A #DeleteFacebook movement calling on people to close their accounts has also gathered steam