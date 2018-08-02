Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s new production Fanney Khan addresses the pressing issue of body shaming hounding women of all ages. Starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the musical comedy drama sees debutante Pihu Sand play an over-sized girl who aspires to become a singer only to be fat-shamed by others. The film, which releases this Friday, has been earning a lot of buzz, thanks to its unconventional cast and the storyline that seems more relevant than ever in 2018. In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, the cast of Fanney Khan talks about what appealed to them about the project, why people should stop worrying so much about how they look and more. Watch the video.