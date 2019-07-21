Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM

Jul 21, 2019 04:56 PM IST India India Share

PM Narendra Modi was among several key political leaders who visited Sheila Dikshit's residence in the capital to pay their respects. Her body was then taken to Congress party headquarters where her colleagues caught the last glimpse of Delhi's 'last empress' before her moral remains were taken for cremation.The three-time Delhi Chief Minister passed away at a city hospital on Saturday where she was rushed for treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest. The former CM is known for carrying out several infrastructural changes in Delhi which eventually changed the face of the capital during her tenure in office.