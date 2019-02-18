Farmers React To Hailstorm & Rains Damaging Their Crops

Feb 18, 2019 07:24 PM IST India India Share

Mustard fields usually present a happy, colourful picture. But the flattened fields are a scene of utter devastation. The rain and hail that brought down temperatures in Delhi and NCR in February wreaked havoc for the Rabi crop in the hinterland. With the specter of unseasonal rain and irregular weather patterns looming large over these fields, News18 finds out how farmers are preparing for the rest of the Rabi season especially when scientists believe the frequency and intensity of western disturbances, which bring rain and snow in the winter, has increased. A warning sign of climate change.

