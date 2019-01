Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink

Jan 25, 2019 05:09 PM IST Auto Auto Share

Have you ever wondered how would the cars of the future be like? Well, we got a chance to experience the car of the future in the form of the Autonomous ‘Robo-Taxi’ which was powered by the ZF ProAI RoboThink supercomputer, all the way in Las Vegas. Interestingly, this car does not need a human to be driven around.