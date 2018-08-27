Female Characters Take Centre Stage in Upcoming Video Games

FIFA will be receiving a major update in its upcoming edition, FIFA 19. The game will allow players to play as a female American soccer player in its story mode. The storyline shows Character Kim Hunter, a young American soccer player, aiming to win the Women's World Cup. The addition reflects a major shift taking place in the gaming industry. Developers are increasingly coming up with strong female lead characters in their games. A similar upcoming addition was shown in 'Battlefield V’, featuring a female soldier with a prosthetic arm. The upcoming updates to these games are being showcased at Cologne's Gamescom