FIFA Football Awards : Luka Modric Wins World's Best Male Player

Luka Modric was named world's best male player at the Best FIFA Football Awards. The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah. He was part of Madrid when it won a third straight Champions League. He inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time. Modric dedicated the award to his team-mates and coaches. Ronaldo and Messi did not attend the awards ceremony. The best female player award went to Brazil and Orlando Pride forward Marta. It was the sixth time that she had won the award that she first picked up back in 2006