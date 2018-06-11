Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums

The World Cup was first held in 1930 and was contested by just thirteen teams. In Fifa World Cup 2018 all changed. 32 teams will take part in this year's event in Russia after a two-year qualifying process.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is spread across 12 stadiums in 11 host cities.

They range from St. Petersburg, which is so far north that the sun doesn't set on some summer days, to Sochi and its subtropical climate on the Black Sea coast.