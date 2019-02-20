Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years

Feb 20, 2019 07:16 PM IST India India Share

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the biggest militant attacks in the history of the state in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Days later, four army soldiers including a major were killed in an encounter with militants in Pinglena village of the same district. The militancy-hit state has seen a steady rise in violence and the number of casualties.

According to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a Delhi-based open data source, the number of fatalities in the valley have increased in the last six years after recording a low in the year 2012. It is to be noted, SATP only records killings in cross-border firings and militant encounters and doesn't compile data for killings during clashes.