Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way

The sight of bicycles navigating the packed streets of the towns and cities in Vietnam remains strange. The reason because in Vietnam, motorbikes are still referred to as the vehicle of choice. But the spurt in the number of motorbikes has created a huge challenge for urban developers. Tired of breathing toxic air, three 17-year-old Vietnamese students decided to fight air pollution by inventing a device that can filter the air the rider breathes while riding on the polluted streets.​