Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh

Jun 14, 2019 05:03 PM IST India India
Director Sujoy Ghosh makes time for Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha (Group Editor, Entertainment, Network 18) to chat about his film Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh and Taapsee Pannu, the Satyajit Ray influence, Kahaani, Ahalya and a lot else. Did you know for instance, which actress Rinke Khanna was the first choice for the film Jhankaar Beats for Rinke Khanna’s role? Or the actors who will work with him even if his films don’t work? Sujoy Ghosh speaks of all that and more in this fourth episode of Film-maker Fridays.

