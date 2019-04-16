Fire Tears Through Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris, Spire Collapses

Apr 16, 2019 01:23 PM IST India India Share

The main structure of Notre-Dame cathedral in central Paris has been saved after hours of fire-fighting to put out a devastating blaze, the city's top fire official said late Monday. However, the spire of Paris’ landmark structure in central Paris collapsed as the fire, which began on Monday afternoon, engulfed Notre-Dame cathedral. "We can consider that the main structure of Notre-Dame has been saved and preserved," Paris fire brigade chief Jean-Claude Gallet told reporters outside the cathedral, adding it appeared that the two main towers of the building had now been saved.

