First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV

Jul 12, 2019 08:16 PM IST

The Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has been launched in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is quite possibly the best value for money electric vehicle on sale in India right now. However, while the Hyundai Kona has a lot to offer, it does have a lot of expectations to live up to as well. We test it out at the Buddh International Circuit to see what it’s all about.