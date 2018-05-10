Video Wall

First Impressions Review: Apple Watch 3 Cellular

Apple's new LTE-enabled Watch Series 3 is making its way to India in collaboration with Reliance Jio and Airtel.

First published: May 10, 2018, 3:47 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Launched back in September, the Apple watch could not find any support from the Indian telecom providers till now to reach the Indian market. At the time of its launch, Apple had called it "the world's number one watch", allowing users to play music, receive messages and make and receive calls without needing to be synced to a phone. Along with some of the standard features available on most current fitness trackers available in the market, Apple Watch Series 3 boasts of some new health features and water resistance up to 50 meters. The watch is available now on pre-order and will be retailing starting May 11, 2018.
