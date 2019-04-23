Take the pledge to vote

First Look Review: Hyundai Venue​

Apr 23, 2019 09:33 PM IST Auto Auto
Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest car manufacturer has unveiled India's First Connected SUV - Hyundai Venue alongside the Global Preview at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The sub-compact SUV was unveiled in midst of Arabian Sea at a unique venue - Cruise Liner. Advanced Connectivity and Multimedia Systems Hyundai Venue are India's first Smart Connected SUV with the most advanced Connectivity solution-'Hyundai Blue Link' which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Global Al (Artificial Intelligence) Company.​

