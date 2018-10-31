First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros

After months of incessant rumors that suggested that the iPad Pro line-up was due for a refresh, Apple has finally announced what’s new with the iPad Pro devices. For starters, there is now a new 11-inch iPad Pro. Secondly, the iPad Pro 12.9 has also received a complete update. However, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro variant has not been touched, and will continue to sell alongside the new iPad Pro variants.

