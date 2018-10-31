Video Wall

DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack

DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack

First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros

If you look carefully, the fact that the new iPads now have USB-C connectors, brings them at par with the latest MacBooks.

News18.com

First published: October 31, 2018, 9:25 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
After months of incessant rumors that suggested that the iPad Pro line-up was due for a refresh, Apple has finally announced what’s new with the iPad Pro devices. For starters, there is now a new 11-inch iPad Pro. Secondly, the iPad Pro 12.9 has also received a complete update. However, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro variant has not been touched, and will continue to sell alongside the new iPad Pro variants.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...