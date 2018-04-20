First Movie Screened in Saudi Arabia in 35 Years

Saudi Arabia held a private screening on Wednesday of Black Panther. The event heralded the launch of movie theatres in the desert kingdom. The move is part of Crown Prince Salman's Vision 2030.The plan seeks to increase local spending and employment but is also bringing about liberalisation of the country's strict social laws. The kingdom says there will be 300 cinemas with around 2,000 screens built by 2030.
