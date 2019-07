First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review

Jul 06, 2019 02:57 PM IST Auto Auto Share

The BMW S 1000 RR holds the status as one of the most iconic motorcycles as it rewrote the rules of what makes a performance motorcycle good when it first came out all the way back in 2009. Now, though, there is a new model that was first unveiled last year at EICMA and it has now finally been launched in India. And what better place to sample the latest BMW Motorrad flagship, than India’s best racetrack – the Buddh International Circuit.