First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 150

Jun 09, 2019 10:54 PM IST Auto Auto Share

When it came to the 150cc-160cc motorcycle segment then Suzuki’s offering was the Suzuki Gixxer and it was one of the best motorcycle offerings in the segment. The full-faired version of it was called the Suzuki Gixxer SF and now, there is a new version of it. The motorcycle now gets updated styling that make it look fantastic, but has it lost any of the charm that made it all work in the first place? We hit the Buddha International Circuit to take the motorcycle out for a few laps and find out.