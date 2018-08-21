Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

The fishermen of Kerala joined hands in the rescue operations in several parts of Kerala, along with the Navy and the rescue team. The fishermen braved through areas where the naval commandos could not reach. 18,000 people were rescued by the fishermen who deployed 240 boats. Reaching out to places like Kuttanad, Chalakudy, Mala and few others, they rescued thousands of people where helicopters could not reach. Most of the fishermen hailed from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kannur, Trissur and Ernakulam. The fishermen decided to deploy double-engine boats to wade through, when the single-engine country boats found it difficult to cut through the strong currents. Each team has dedicated leaders who are directed to work with revenue authorities, police and disaster management team. The fishermen arranged their fuel and food expenses themselves before the state stepped in. Acknowledging the fishermens' service, Kerala Chief Minister announced a felicitation ceremony for all the fishermen who were a part of the rescue. A boat would be given Rs 3,000 a day and the state would meet the fuel expenses. This success could be an important case study disaster management world-wide.