Five States Buck National Trend With Rise in New HIV Cases

Five states in India have bucked the national trend with new infections of HIV increasing last year as compared to 2010. In other states, the rate at which new infections were reducing has worryingly slowed down.



These were some of the findings of the India HIV estimations report 2017, released by National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) on Friday.



“There is no room for complacency”, said the report, while noting that although HIV infections had declined by more than 60% since 2000, “the rate of their decline has been much slower in recent years and far behind the pace needed to reach the 2020 target.”



It argued for careful monitoring and focused strategies to deal with the challenge if India wanted to deliver on its commitment to end AIDS by 2030.

