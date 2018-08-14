Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Flashback IDay National Anthem

This Independence day know all there is to know about our National Anthem. Megha Mamgain is getting you these nuggets of trivial about "Jan Gan Man" that will ensure that you sing it next time with patriotic rejuvenation.

News18.com

First published: August 14, 2018, 7:01 PM IST | Updated: 35 mins ago
