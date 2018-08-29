Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

A Blind Son And His Father Struggle To Get Back To Normalcy

A father with difficulty in hearing and a son who is blind was hit badly when the floods struck Kerala.

First published: August 29, 2018, 5:45 PM IST | Updated: 1 mins ago
A father with difficulty in hearing and a son who is blind was hit badly when the floods struck Kerala. Even though the going seems rough, the duo tries to get by with some help from others.
