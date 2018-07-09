Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Floods Wreck Western Japan, Killing over 100

Devastating floods and landslides as a result of very heavy rainfall have wrecked havoc in Western Japan. With several deployed in rescue and search operations, the disaster is being said to be among the worst to have hit Japan in recent times. Watch the video to know more.

News18.com

First published: July 9, 2018, 8:12 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Devastating floods and landslides as a result of very heavy rainfall have wrecked havoc in Western Japan. With several deployed in rescue and search operations, the disaster is being said to be among the worst to have hit Japan in recent times. Watch the video to know more.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More