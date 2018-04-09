Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail

Ford Freestyle First Drive Review

Ford Freestyle First Drive Review. Ford India is all geared up to introduce a new segment to the car market and they plan to go all Freestyle about it. Meet the all-new Ford Freestyle that’s all set to hit the Indian roads in April 2018.

News18.com

First published: April 9, 2018, 7:44 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Ford Freestyle First Drive Review. Ford India is all geared up to introduce a new segment to the car market and they plan to go all Freestyle about it. Meet the all-new Ford Freestyle that’s all set to hit the Indian roads in April 2018. We drive this car in Rajasthan’s famous Sambhar Salt Lake Flats to know it better. Here’s our first drive review.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More