Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit

France Gifts a Dragon to China Celebrating 50 years of Diplomatic Ties

First published: February 19, 2018, 9:30 PM IST | Updated: February 19, 2018
Known for his art exhibition of "Island Machines", artist François Delarozière put together this massive dragon art piece that moved surprisingly fluid as it sprayed a mist of water from its snout onto the amazed spectators. The art piece was made as a gift to Beijing to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China.​
