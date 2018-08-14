Freedom to die: Meet the Mumbai Couple Seeking Permission For Active Euthanasia

An elderly couple from Mumbai, Narayan and Iravati Lavate, has been rallying support for active euthanasia. The couple has expressed their will to die with dignity, and on their own terms and has also appealed to the president of India, asking him to grant them the permission to commit state-assisted suicides. They do not have any children and wish to donate all their organs after their deaths. Earlier this year, in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court legalized passive euthanasia in India, observing that everyone has the right to die with dignity. However, active euthanasia is still illegal in our country.