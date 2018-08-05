Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: How My Dog Made Me An Entrepreneur

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole"- Rogar Caras.

First published: August 5, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole"- Rogar Caras. Dogs are potential life changers. No matter what, they always have your back. The smallest conversations with them can make us happy and sometimes their presence is all you need. Meet Amari, who unfortunately suffers from a kidney issue and has follow a fixed diet. But she motivated her owner Gauri to be an entrepreneur.
