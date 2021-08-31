From Banning Internet To Being Social Media Savvy: How Taliban Is Smartly Weaponising Internet

In 1990s, Taliban banned the internet to control all things it considered wrong, obscene, immoral. Ironically, Taliban is now using the same technology to increase its power & spread its message.

Before the fall of Kabul, Taliban reportedly used Facebook & WhatsApp as a ‘weapon’ against its enemies. The militia sent panic across internet through premature declarations of victory via Twitter. These messages were amplified to create a sense of ‘inevitability’ about the Taliban’s return. Ironically, while Taliban is asking US troops to leave Afghanistan, it is relying on US-based social media giants.

