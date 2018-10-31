From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy

Unveiling the 182-metre giant 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his efforts to unite the country. Remembering Sardar Patel's contribution in uniting the country by annexing over 550 princely states, Modi said the great leader had "successfully foiled a conspiracy to divide India in to pieces" Sardar Patel had used force to annex princely states of Junagadh ruled by Nawab and Hyderabad ruled by nizam, both of whom had wished not to merge their states with the India union. The imposing monument is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district. Many enthusiastic participants also participated in the 'Run for Unity' marathon, which was organised as a mark of celebrating the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

