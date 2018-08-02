Video Wall

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6

Fujifilm has launched a polaroid in India that also comes with filters, just like the ones we use on Instagram. Meet, the all-new Instax Square SQ 6.

CNN-News18

First published: August 2, 2018, 10:15 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Instax Square SQ 6 Review
.
.
.
Fujifilm has launched a polaroid in India that also comes with filters, just like the ones we use on Instagram.
Meet, the all-new Instax Square SQ 6.​
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...