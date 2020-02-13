Fujifilm X-A7 Review: Compromises Made, But Essentials Retained

Feb 13, 2020 06:07 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

The Fujifilm X-A7 is the brand’s entry-level mirrorless camera, and being a budget product, does make clear compromises. Some of the most apparent ones include the lack of stabilisation, a slightly limited interface, limited buffer capacity and no electronic viewfinder, all of which becomes evident in the long run. However, it does have its strengths as well. The X-A7 comes with an excellent touchscreen that is super responsive and is matched by a brilliant autofocus unit as well. Colour reproduction, white balance tones, details and dynamic range are decent as well, and it all comes together to make for a well-performing entry-level mirrorless camera. However, at Rs 52,900, it does stand the risk of making one compromise too many.