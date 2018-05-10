Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Game of Thrones Season 8: GoT Composer Refuses to Spill Beans on Upcoming Season

About GoT Season 8, The Composer is As Much In Dark As Us

News18.com

First published: May 10, 2018, 3:43 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Though, he'll get to see the season before everybody else
Not privy to any information just yet. "I've no idea what's going to happen." He almost didn't join the series when he was first approached because of his tight schedule but things work out.
Currently preparing for Game of Thrones: Live Concert Experience, amusical that incorporates clips from the series​.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More