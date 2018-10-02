Video Wall

Gangs of Delhi: Stories of Commoners Who've Become Delhi’s Most Wanted Criminals

CNN-News18's Nitisha Kashyap visits these villages to find out why some commoners have turned into Delhi’s most wanted criminals.

News18.com

First published: October 2, 2018, 5:06 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Majority of the crime in Delhi and some part of Haryana are controlled by gangs whose members come from the same few villages on the outskirts of Delhi. About 80 per cent of the special cell of Delhi Police Force is committed to neutralize these gang members who commit crimes from extortion to murder to robbery. CNN-News18's Nitisha Kashyap visits these villages to find out why some commoners have turned into Delhi’s most wanted criminals.
