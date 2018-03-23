Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF

India is fast becoming a recognizable name in the global motorsports circuit thanks to recent developments like Formula 1 at BIC Circuit, Mahindra Formula E Team, Force 1 F1 Team and racers like Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. Among all these big names is a man who managed to create a unique identity for himself – ace rally racer – Gaurav Gill.

The racer from India has a long and successful history of rally racing and is a global name now. He is the only FIA approved APRC winning rally racer in the country and drives for Team MRF. We got in touch with Mr Gill to understand the rally racing better and his love for the motorsports too.

