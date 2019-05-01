Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Gautam Gambhir Interview: Two Voter IDs, Atishi's Challenge and Full Statehood

May 01, 2019 05:48 PM IST
The battle for East Delhi is turning into one of the most keenly watched contests in the national capital. As Delhi gets set to go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12, News18’s Uday Singh Rana spoke to cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, the BJP candidate from East Delhi. The 2011 Cricket World Cup Hero addressed the allegations by his Aam Aadmi Party rival Atishi that he has two Voter ID cards, responds to her challenge for an open debate and lays out his own vision for the constituency.

