Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'

First published: April 25, 2018, 9:01 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils after the team's disastrous start in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday. Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been handed over the reins of the team after Gambhir opted to vacate the hot-seat. Take a look at this video where we explain the entire saga
