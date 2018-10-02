Video Wall

Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet

Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet

Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt

Authorities speak of a relatively smooth land acquisition process for the proposed international airport in Jewar

News18.com

First published: October 2, 2018, 3:25 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Authorities speak of a relatively smooth land acquisition process for the proposed international airport in Jewar, 60 kilometers from Noida, with over 75 per cent of farmers signing the consent forms. Many, though, say they only gave consent for the airport project and not the compensation offered.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...