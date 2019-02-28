"Gesture Of Peace" Imran Khan Announces Release of Captive IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, will be handed back to India on Friday as a gesture of peace, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an address to parliament. The IAF pilot was taken into custody by Pakistan after he landed on the other side of the Line of Control as his aircraft crashed during an aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan. "In our desire of peace, I announce that tomorrow, and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Khan said on Thursday.