Give in to Your Monsoon Cravings With Three Different Pakoda Dishes

With monsoon, comes the cravings for pakodas. And as the rainy season kicks in, we have a preparation of concoction of the monsoon-favourite pakodas, with a new twist. We took some tips from Chef Ajay Thakur at Mumbai’s Hitchki restaurant, who took us down the memory lane this monsoon season with a perfect blend of pakodas with your favourite childhood dishes. Kabhi Maggi Kabhi Pakoda, Paani Poori Pakoda and Jab Anda Met Keema are the three pakoda dishes that should be in your menu this rainy season.