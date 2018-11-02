Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace

Google engineers and other company workers around the world have walked out to protest the internet company's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Protesters in New York carried signs with such messages as "Not OK Google" and the company's one-time motto, "Don't Be Evil."

The Google protest unfolded a week after a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct about the creator of Google's Android software, Andy Rubin.

The report said Rubin received a 90 million US dollar severance package in 2014 after Google concluded the sexual misconduct allegations against him were credible.

The protests are the latest backlash against men's exploitation of female subordinates in business, entertainment, technology and politics.