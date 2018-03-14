Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000

The new Google Pixel 2 arrived in India last November for a price of Rs 61,000. Soon after the launch, the Pixel 2 attracted a lot of negative press in India. People not only complained about the price but also questioned the overall quality of the device.



A lot of questions were raised on the quality of the display, high-pitched noises, speaker issues, software issues which led to random reboots and a lot of other things. Some even complained that the headphone wasn’t working.



So, we decided to dedicate some time before we go ahead with our review. Now, Google has rectified all these problem and within just two of the India launch, the price dropped from Rs 61,000 to as low as just Rs 42,000. So, should you buy it now? Here is what we think…