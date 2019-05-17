Take the pledge to vote

Google Pixel 3a XL Review: Made For Pixel Enthusiasts

May 17, 2019 08:03 PM IST India India
The new Pixel 3a and 3a XL might not compete with flagship smartphones. But if you care about camera performance, then this is clearly the best option around the Rs 40,000 price mark. It feels like a more refined version of the Pixel 2 / 2 XL.

