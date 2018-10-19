Govt Denies Reports Of 50 Crore Mobile Numbers Facing Disconnection

The government has slammed the recent reports claiming that 50 crore mobile numbers could face disconnection if the SIM cards procured on the basis of Aadhaar verification aren’t supported by a fresh identification.



There have been speculations that subscribers who enrolled through Aadhaar-based authentication process might have to provide fresh documents to complete their KYC process again. This means that almost half of the phones in India would be at the risk of disconnection.



Department of Telecommunications and the Unique Identification Authority of India issued the joint statement to refute the report which they called “untrue and imaginary”. They also mentioned that such reports were just creating "unnecessary panic".

