Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected

May 05, 2019 08:33 PM IST India India Share

Hans Raj Hans is a singer turned politician, who will contest for BJP from Morth west Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. Ahead of polling, he speaks to news18 about his previous associations with Akali Dal and Congress. He alleges that Congress ditched him when he was on his way to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha. He also sang praises for PM Modi and said that voters are very excited to re-elect him as PM. Watch this video for more.